MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state is first in the Midwest in vaccinating those 5 to 11 years old.
In the first month of eligibility for the age group, more than 25% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to Walz. That’s more than 128,000 kids.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: State Reports 98% Occupancy Rate In Hospital ICUs
Nationally, the state ranks sixth in vaccinating the age group.
“The single most important thing you can do to protect your family from this virus this holiday season is get your family vaccinated,” Walz said. “I am proud of our state for leading the Midwest in child vaccinations. One in four Minnesotans under 11 have now rolled up their sleeves, and I encourage all Minnesotans to get their kids vaccinated – and tested – to keep COVID-19 out of their holiday gatherings.”READ MORE: How Minnesota Schools Are Spending COVID Relief Money
Following an increase in vaccinations over the last several months, over 70% of those ages 5 and up have received at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 93% of seniors have been fully vaccinated.
Over 8 million vaccine doses have been administered, with over 1.2 million of those being booster shots.
Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate has spiked, at 11.5% as of last week. That’s well above what state officials deem the “high risk” threshold, which the state breached in earlier November.MORE NEWS: Omicron Variant: What Experts Know So Far
More On WCCO.com: