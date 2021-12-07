MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with harassing the judge in the Kim Potter trial is in custody in Minnesota.
Last week, Cortez Rice was arrested in Wisconsin after being charged with a felony count of harassment involving retaliation against a judicial officer. On Tuesday, Rice was transferred into the custody of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, online records show.READ MORE: Shadow Of George Floyd Case Hangs Over Kim Potter's Trial
According to a criminal complaint filed last week, Rice lead a protest on Nov. 6 at what he believed was the apartment of Judge Regina Chu, who is overseeing the Kim Potter manslaughter trial in connection to the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.
Rice, who is close with Wright’s family, broadcasted himself on Facebook entering the downtown Minneapolis apartment building and standing outside what he thought was the judge’s door.
“I don’t know if this is her crib,” Rice said in the video, which has since been removed. “I think this is her crib right here. We got confirmation that this is her house right here. Waiting for the gang to get up here.”READ MORE: Opening Statements Begin This Week In Kim Potter Manslaughter Trial
In an interview with WCCO, Rice said that he went there to see if she would be able to hear protesters if they were demonstrating outside the building. He said he wasn’t trying to intimidate Chu or get her to change her mind on any decisions she’s made.
According to court documents, Chu said she believed she was targeted. She said the “intention was to intimidate her and interfere with the judicial process,” the complaint said.
Opening statements in the Potter trial are slated for Wednesday morning. WCCO will have gavel-to-gavel coverage on CBSN Minnesota.MORE NEWS: Kim Potter Trial: Mostly White Jury Seated For Trial In Daunte Wright's Death
More On WCCO.com: