MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department said that the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of 6th Street South in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.
Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.
Investigators say the victim did not tell officers much about what happened prior to the shooting.
