MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — UConn women’s basketball sophomore guard Paige Bueckers, a former Minnesota star athlete, will be unable to play for weeks following an injury.

Bueckers suffered the injury in the final seconds of Sunday’s game against Notre Dome where she scored 22 points.

According to UConn, Bueckers underwent diagnostic testing after the no-contact left knee injury. It was determined that she suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which has an estimated recovery time of six to eight weeks.

Head coach Geno Auriemma said the team is “extremely disappointed” that Bueckers was injured.

“It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her. Her not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her,” Auriemma said.

Auriemma said the focus is on doing what’s best for Bueckers and her career.

“I’m not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I’m interested in what’s best for them long term,” Auriemma said. “Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process.”

Bueckers, who is from Edina, had been averaging a little more than 20 points per game before the injury.

In April, Bueckers was named winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The Naismith Trophy is the most prestigious individual basketball honor presented annually to college basketball’s most outstanding player. Iowa senior Luka Garza also received the award in the men’s category.