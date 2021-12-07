MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The bitter cold temperatures Minnesota endured Monday will back off a bit going into the work week, but there’s another chance to see an additional coating of snow.
WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that light snow showers could move into the Twin Cities metro area as early as 7 a.m. Tuesday.
They won’t be particularly significant, though, as most areas will pick up at most under 2 inches, and other parts might not even see a half-inch.
Snow showers will move in this morning. Allow some extra time for that AM commute @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/wK3doYMuR1
— Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 7, 2021
Still, temperatures are expected to be warmer, with highs in the low 20s.
A warming trend is in store, with above-average high temperatures forecasted for Thursday, along with another chance for snow showers early that day.
The next potentially headlining snow event is possible going into next weekend, with a weather system possibly bringing a chance for accumulating snow for points south of the Interstate 94 corridor.
