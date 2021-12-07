MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding 42-year-old Christine Beeson, who has not been seen since last Wednesday.
Police said she last communicated with family on Wednesday before traveling to Bayfield, Wisconsin, before a flight scheduled on Dec. 12. However, she never arrived in Bayfield.
Beeson was last seen driving a white 2008 Volkswagen EOS convertible with Minnesota license place 337WAC.
She is described as roughly 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5588.
