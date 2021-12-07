ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — After months of bargaining, the St. Cloud Area School and St. Cloud Education Association (SCEA) have tentatively agreed to the teacher contract for 2021 to 2023.
On Monday, representatives from both sides announced the agreement, saying the contract is still subject to ratification by the SCEA and approval by the Board of Education.
“We are happy to reach an agreement with our teachers that recognizes the vital role they play in the education of our students, particularly during the challenges we have faced over the past two years,” Superintendent Willie Jett said.
The 2019-2021 contract expired on June 30. The teacher bargaining team and school district have been developing the agreement since.
“We have worked hard over the past five months in collaborative and positive negotiation sessions to come to an agreement that recognizes the important work of teachers,” SCEA President Chris Erickson said.
The tentative agreement includes a 1.75% increase on the salary schedule in the first year of the contract and a 2% increase in the second year. The package also includes an increase on longevity pay and an increase in the district’s contribution to family health insurance.
Teachers will vote on the agreement at their schools on Dec. 15. If approved, the education board will vote on it that evening.
