MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly displaying a weapon to other students.
A Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson says the incident happened at South High School, where students alerted staff and stopped the student from leaving the building. Minneapolis police responded to the school and took the student into custody off-campus.
No one was hurt in the incident.
“The safety of all the people in our buildings is MPS’s top priority,” the district spokesperson said, in a statement to WCCO. “Weapons are never tolerated at any MPS school or building. Disciplinary action will be taken according to MPS policies and procedures.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
