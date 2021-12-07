MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

On Tuesday, the team announced the nomination, calling the award the league’s most prestigious honor. The award honors “excellence on the field,” but also outstanding community service off the field.

“Anthony consistently represents the best of the Minnesota Vikings within the community,” Vikings Owner and President Mark Wilf said. “His leadership on the team’s social justice committee, his commitment to organizations like the Jeremiah Program and his investment of time and resources through his Raise the Barr Foundation is inspiring. We are proud to recognize his efforts and name Anthony as our 2021 nominee for this impressive honor.”

The team says Barr made an immediate impact as a leader in the Twin Cities community since entering the league in 2014. Barr co-founded Raise the Barr Foundation with his mother, Lori Barr. The foundation increases economic mobility for single-parent students.

“The Work Is Far From Over”

“To be recognized is an honor and I’m humbled but this isn’t why I do what I do,” Barr said. “Earning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award makes me want to try even harder and make a bigger difference as we know the work is far from over. My mother is proud and I’m thankful for her as she is the one that pushed me to be more vocal and present in the community.”

As a child, @AnthonyBarr saw firsthand the challenge it is for a single parent to continue their education to provide a better future for their family. For his work in tackling poverty 2 generations at a time, Barr is our 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee. pic.twitter.com/CV5Tdxa7se — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 7, 2021

In 2020, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.