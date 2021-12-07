MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man has been missing for more than a week, and authorities want the public’s help to find him.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old William Terry was last seen on Nov. 27 at his residence in Grand Lake Township, which is about 20 miles northwest of Duluth.
He is a 6-feet-1-inch tall white man who weighs about 205 pounds. He has blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a brown and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 218-336-4350.
