By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Grand Lake Township News, Local TV, Missing, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man has been missing for more than a week, and authorities want the public’s help to find him.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old William Terry was last seen on Nov. 27 at his residence in Grand Lake Township, which is about 20 miles northwest of Duluth.

He is a 6-feet-1-inch tall white man who weighs about 205 pounds. He has blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a brown and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 218-336-4350.