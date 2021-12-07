ONALASKA, Wis. (WCCO) — Just across the border into Wisconsin, the Onalaska Middle School has canceled all classes and activities Tuesday.
Local media there shared a message from school officials overnight, saying there was a serious threat made towards the school.
They’re asking families and staff to stay away while they investigate.
Northwest of the Twin Cities metro area, students in the Sauk Rapids district should be heading back to class Tuesday.
Police say a 14 year old student posted a violent threat online over the weekend, and was arrested yesterday as the middle and high schools shut down.
More On WCCO.com: