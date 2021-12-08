MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve will lead the USA Basketball Women’s National Team through 2024.
On Wednesday, USA Basketball made the announcement, saying Reeve will lead the USA team at the 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament, the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Australia, and, if the USA qualifies, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
“I am incredibly humbled and excited to be named head coach of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team, one of the greatest dynasties in sports,” Reeve said. “I have enjoyed an incredible journey with USA Basketball since joining in 2014 and look forward to what lies ahead as we seek more gold for the USA. I am indebted to the USA Basketball Board of Directors, Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, and of course, my Lynx family who have positioned me for this prestigious opportunity.”
Reeve served as an assistant coach to both Staley and Auriemma. The veteran coach has won four WNBA championships with Minnesota.