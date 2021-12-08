MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Canadian man was sentenced Wednesday to six-and-a-half years in federal prison after he was pulled over in northern Minnesota earlier this year with dozens of guns in tow.
The United States Attorney’s Office say 29-year-old Dayne Adrian Sitladeen was convicted of being an unlawful alien in possession of firearms.
The criminal complaint states that a Minnesota State Patrol trooper pulled over 29-year-old Muzamil Aden Addow and Sitladeen near Fergus Falls on the night of Jan. 10 after Addow was clocked speeding near 100 mph.
Both men gave the trooper fake IDs and inconsistent stories about the nature of their travels. The trooper asked to search the vehicle after smelling marijuana, which Addow consented to, but asked that none of their bags be searched.
The trooper soon opened one of the bags, which contained about a dozen firearms with high-capacity ammo clips.
After further investigation, troopers confiscated 67 firearms and several ammo clips in the vehicle. They also found out Sitladeen had a U.S. federal arrest warrant out for him in connection to a 2019 Canadian warrant for crimes including homicide and fentanyl distribution. Addow also had outstanding Canadian arrest warrants for weapons and kidnapping. He was arrested for carrying firearms without a permit.
Addow will be sentenced next Tuesday morning.