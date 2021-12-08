MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Northeast Middle School in Minneapolis shifted to distance learning Wednesday while a possible threat is being investigated.
According to school officials, Minneapolis Public Schools received information overnight about a possible threat to the school. The threat is not believed to be credible.
“While we do not believe the threat is credible, we are moving the school to distance learning today in an effort to ensure the safety of the school community and give us the time to further investigate,” school officials said in a statement.
School officials say that “given the environment we are now in,” every precaution is being taken.