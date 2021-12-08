MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO)– Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a new statewide campaign, “Celebrate Safely, Minnesota,” to help Minnesotans access resources needed to safely celebrate the holiday season.
The campaign will help Minnesotans find a test, vaccine or booster and highlight why each step is important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, said the release.
Last week, Walz announced that Minnesota secured an additional 1 million at-home rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families.
Walz also has made boosters more accessible to Minnesota families by offering boosters at state-run and state-hosted 5-to-11-year-old vaccine clinics, including those hosted at schools.
“This virus creates a lot of unknowns, but what we do know is that testing and getting your vaccine and booster are the best ways to protect yourself and those around you,” said Walz. “I’m looking forward to holiday celebrations just like a lot of Minnesotans, but I know I have a personal responsibility to do my part to keep those around me safe—I encourage all Minnesotans to do the same.”
The state is encouraging Minnesotans to get vaccinated, tested and boosted.
