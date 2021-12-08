MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says he is preparing the Minnesota National Guard to provide public safety assistance if necessary during the trial of Kim Potter.
The mobilization to readiness follows a request made by the city of Brooklyn Center and Hennepin County, said the release Wednesday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are prepared to ask members of the Minnesota National Guard to be available to support local law enforcement with the mission of allowing for peaceful demonstrations, keeping the peace, and ensuring public safety,” said Walz.
Currently, the national guard will not be proactively assuming post throughout the Twin Cities, said the release.
Potter is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright back in April.
Potter says she meant to grab her taser to stop Wright from fleeing in his car during a traffic stop, but instead grabbed her handgun and fired one fatal round to his chest.