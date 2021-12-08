MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer says he will retire next year after nearly 40 years as a police officer.
On Tuesday, Schafer said the retirement is effective May 29. He served over eight years as the head of the police department.
"During his tenure he has deepened the department's engagement with the community, hired or promoted 75 percent of the department, and implemented structural changes that have led to greater professionalism, autonomy and accountability among the 36 staff and Police Reserve Unit," city officials said in a statement.
Schare is working on succession plans in the department, with details and a hiring timeline to be announced in the near future.
There have been 55 police chiefs leading the city's police department in its 165-year history.