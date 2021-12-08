MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is being investigated for potential DWI after a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning in central Minnesota.

On Wednesday, the state patrol said the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 94, five miles east of Alexandria.

In the crash, Hutchinson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and suspected impairment, the state patrol said. After obtaining a warrant, a state trooper collected a urine sample from Hutchinson to determine impairment.

Hutchinson was the only occupant of the vehicle, which is owned by Hennepin County, the state patrol said.

Hutchinson released a statement, saying he made an “inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol” and apologized.

Read the full statement below:

“Early this morning, I was involved in single car crash in Douglas County near Alexandria, MN. I was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating this crash as a DUI. I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me. I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences of my poor decision. I am relieved that no one else was injured in the crash. I will immediately address my personal issues surrounding alcohol and seek the help I need to continue to serve the people of Hennepin County.”

As @Stowydad tweeted, the Minnesota Sheriff’s Conference is having winter meetings in Alexandria. https://t.co/VOhJkCrNTd — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) December 8, 2021

The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association released a statement, saying the association “strongly dissuades the use of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle.” They said Hutchinson was an attendee at the conference Tuesday night.

“For the last 136 years, Minnesota Sheriffs gather at our annual winter conference. This is our time to learn from each other and to celebrate law enforcement accomplishments statewide. Early this morning, I was notified by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that David Hutchinson, an attendee at our conference and the Hennepin County Sheriff, was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Based on the circumstances surrounding the accident, law enforcement determined that alcohol may have been a contributing factor which led to the accident. The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association strongly dissuades the use of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. Leaders should inspire accountability through their actions and the immense amount of responsibly that comes with that. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and limited information available at this time, no further comments will be made at this time.”

Douglas County says officers do use body cameras but are unable to release the video due to the ongoing investigation.