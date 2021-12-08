Michelle Mazzara from Luvafoodie shared these recipes with WCCO viewers.
Luvafoodie Sweet Pepper White Wine Cheese Ball Mix for Charcuterie Board
Ingredients for Cheese Ball:
1 package of Luvafoodie Sweet Pepper White Wine Cheese Ball Mix
1 package of 8 oz. Cream Cheese
2 tbsp. o white wine.
Ingredients for Charcuterie Board:
Luvafoodie Sweet Pepper Cheese Ball
1 Wreath Shaped Pretzel Milwaukee Pretzel Company
Variety of cheeses sliced
Goat Cheese log
Mozzarella Sliced
Variety of meats such as: Prosciutto, Italian style speck, Jamon Serrano
Marinated Olives
Apricots
Strawberries
Almonds
Nuts
Crackers
Directions:
1. Prepare cheese ball night before.
2. Arrange on a large wood board, cheese, meats, olives, fruit and crackers.
Luvafoodie Smoked Salmon Roll-Ups
Ingredients:
8 oz. Smoked Salmon
½ cup of whipped cream cheese
1 ½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice
1 package of fresh dill
2 tablespoons capers
Bagel Chips or Crackers
Lemon rind
Directions:
1. Cut smoked salmon and into 2 “pieces.
2. In a small bowl, mix cream cheese and ½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice.
3. Spread 1 tsp. cream cheese mixture onto salmon and roll-up.
4. Repeat until all salmon is gone.
5. Serve with Bagel Chips or Crackers. Plate on a slate or serving board. Garnish with dill, capers and lemon rind.
Luvafoodie Shortbread Cookies for Hot Chocolate Board
Ingredients for Shortbread Cookies
2 cups of flour
¾ cup of butter, softened
¼ cup of sugar
1 tsp. Peppermint Flavoring
1 tsp. Almond Flavoring
Crushed Candy Cane sprinkles or Holiday sprinkles with tiny marshmallows
Ingredients for Hot Chocolate Board:
Luvafoodie Hot Chocolate on a Stick, Dark, Milk, Dark Chocolate Peppermint, and Milk Chocolate Caramels
Whip Cream
Variety of Marshmallows
Variety of Candy Canes
Variety of Toppings
Walker Cookie Shaped Holiday Cookies
Directions:
1. Preheat oven 350 Degrees
2. Cream butter and sugar. Add in flour. If mixture is crumbly, add another 1 tbsp. of soft butter.
3. Divide batter into two bowls. In one bowl add peppermint flavoring to dough. In another bowl add almond flavoring to dough.
4. Roll dough ½ thick on floured cloth or board.
5. Cut dough into small ovals or squares. Dough with peppermint flavoring sprinkle candy cane sprinkles on top.
6. Dough with almond flavoring sprinkle other sprinkles with tiny marshmallows.
7. Place dough shapes on ungreased baking sheet, ½ a part.
8. Bake 20 minutes, remove from baking sheet to cool.
9. Arrange shortbread cookies on Hot Chocolate Board with Luvafoodie Hot Chocolate on a Stick and toppings.
Luvafoodie Beef Tenderloin Crostini Appetizer
Ingredients:
2 8 oz. Sirloin Steak
1 French Baguette
1/4 cup of Mrs. Fromley’s Blueberry Rhubarb Dessert Jam
½ cup Blue Cheese crumbled
3 tbsp. Olive Oil
1 tsp. Luvafoodie Meat Lovers Spice
2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice
Garnish:
1 package of fresh Rosemary
½ cup of fresh blueberries
Directions:
1. Preheat Oven 370 Degrees
2. Cut baguette into ½” slices, toss in bowl and coat with 2 tbsp. olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice.
3. Put slices of bread on baking sheet.
4. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown, remove from oven and set aside.
5. In a large frying pan add 1 tbsp. olive oil and sirloin steaks. Season with Luvafoodie Meat Lovers spice. Fry until medium or medium rare.
6. Let meat rest for 10 minutes.
7. Slice tenderloin into 1” pieces.
8. Place 1 piece of tenderloin on each slice of bread. Top with blue cheese crumble and dab of blueberry rhubarb jam on top of blue cheese.
9. Garnish with Rosemary sprigs and blueberries.