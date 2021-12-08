MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is expected to be quiet with slightly below average temperatures, but that could well be the quiet before the storm. A potentially significant snow system could move into the Twin Cities going into the weekend.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that highs Wednesday should only reach into the 20s. Thursday could see a light wintry mix popping up over the eastern half of the state, though in that case there isn’t likely to be much accumulation.

What O’Connor says we need to keep our eyes on is a system moving into the area Friday. At this point, it looks likely that a snow-maker will most significantly affect the southern third of the state.

The Twin Cities metro area looks to be on the northern edge of the snow, with greater accumulations likeliest in the southeast. What remains to be seen is exactly how much snow the Twin Cities can expect. Stay with WCCO.com for the latest details.

Wind is not likely to be a factor in the Friday snow event.

It would come on the tail end of an already busy week for snow-related headaches. On Tuesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, between 5 a.m. and noon, there were 234 crashes state-wide, with 22 resulting in an injury. One crash was fatal. Forty-four cars spun off the road and there were three jackknifed semis.

The week to come looks to have temperatures significantly above average for this time of year, so it’s possible the snow from this week will be gone by this time next week.