Suni Lee Named Sports Illustrated's Female Athlete Of The YearLee won three Olympic medals in Tokyo, including the all-around gold in women's gymnastics. She posted a picture with her award on Instagram thanking everyone who has supported her along her journey.

Wild Top Oilers 4-1 For 7th Straight WinCam Talbot made 38 saves against his former team and the Minnesota Wild shut down the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.

Undefeated Gophers Getting Along Just Fine Under Ben Johnson"Getting guys who want to be here is so important, especially on that ground level when you're trying to build it," Ben Johnson said. "You've got to have the right pieces to help win the locker room."

Vikings Leaning Hard On Justin Jefferson In Quest To Save Season"As long as we don't get the 'W,' it doesn't matter what type of game I have," Justin Jefferson said. "If I have a career game, record-setting game, it doesn't matter. If we don't come out with the 'W,' it's pointless."