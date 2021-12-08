MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Olympic champion has picked up another honor. Suni Lee was named the Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the Year.
It was quite a year. Lee won three Olympic medals in Tokyo, including the all-around gold in women’s gymnastics.READ MORE: 'There Was Nothing I Could Do': Suni Lee Speaks Out About Being Pepper-Sprayed In Anti-Asian Attack
She posted a picture with her award on Instagram thanking everyone who has supported her along her journey.READ MORE: Minnesota Gymnast Suni Lee Named One Of TIME's 100 Most Influential People
“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along this journey. I hope to be an example to those who have a passion for something, but don’t always have the tools and support system needed to do so,” she wrote. “Remember you don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. This year has been a dream come true and it’s just the beginning.”
MORE NEWS: Suni Lee Parade, Grace McCallum Day: Celebrations Continue For MN's Olympians