ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Robbinsdale and Minneapolis are investigating a deadly crash that appears to have involved a stolen vehicle, and the victims are reported to be teenagers.
The incident began late Wednesday with reports of a carjacking at about 6 p.m. near 12th Street and Fremont Avenue in Minneapolis. The vehicle was reportedly a Mercedes SUV.
Later on, dispatchers received word that the stolen vehicle had been seen in Robbinsdale. It was located around 2 a.m. Thursday.
A pursuit ensued, which ended after the vehicle crashed near Lowry and Hayes Avenues Northeast in Minneapolis, near Windom Northeast Park. Police say that the vehicle, in effect, split in half in the crash.
Police say there were five people in the vehicle when it crashed, all of them appearing to be juveniles. One of the five died at the scene, and another died after being taken to the hospital. All five occupants of the vehicle are teenagers.
The other three juveniles have been also transported to hospitals, and are reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.
Police are still investigating. Preliminary investigation indicates that it was likely excessive speed and not road conditions that led to the crash.
