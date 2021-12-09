Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this recipe for Blended Avocado-Pistachio Froyo with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Blender Avocado-Pistachio Froyo
Serves 8 (¼ cup each)
All you need:
4 medium very ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and roughly chopped
¾ cup Hy-Vee granulated sugar
1 cup unsalted shelled pistachios, plus additional for garnish
¼ tsp Hy-Vee almond extract
3 (5.3-oz each) containers Hy-Vee vanilla Greek yogurt
Hy-Vee honey, for serving
Flaked sea salt, for serving
All you do:
1. Place avocados into a blender and blend until smooth; scraping sides as needed. Add granulated sugar, shelled pistachios, almond extract and vanilla Greek yogurt. Blend until combined and pistachios are chopped.
2. Place froyo into a large freezer grade container and freeze for at least 4 hours or until completely frozen.
3. When ready to serve, scoop into ice cream dishes and top with honey, flaked sea salt and additional chopped pistachios, if desired.