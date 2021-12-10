MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 4,554 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 58 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark.

Seven of the deaths in Friday’s count happened in November.

Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 11.9%, well above the line considered “high risk,” and appearing to be on an upward trend. There are also a reported 83.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down at 10 per 100,000) but, again, significantly down from previous weeks.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total number of people who have been infected by COVID has risen to 945,486 since the pandemic began, with 9,872 deaths attributed to the virus. Health officials say 11,293 have been reinfected since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations remain about as high as they’ve been since November of last year. Total ICU bed usage among COVID-19 patients is at 338. Additionally, there are currently 1,340 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized in non-ICU beds. The rate of new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 residents is at 24.2.

Hospitals across the state are making a desperate plea for the public’s help. All parts of the state have only single-digit figures for staffed ICU beds for adult patients. The same goes for beds intended for children.

As of Thursday morning, figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 70.8% of Minnesotans 5 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, and 96.6% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 7,938,605 doses of vaccine, with about 3.43 million residents having completed their vaccine series.

There have been more than 1.34 million vaccine booster shots given to eligible Minnesotans.