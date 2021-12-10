Snowstorm:
Heavy snow is headed for southern Minnesota. Get the latest info on weather and school closings here.
Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
Bar Owner Who Defied COVID Orders Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail
The owner of a bar in Albert Lea, 57-year-old Lisa Hanson, was found guilty of six criminal misdemeanor charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail for defying Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders to close her business last winter.
Minnesota Weather: Areas South Of Twin Cities Could See 10+ Inches Of Snow
A snowstorm tracking toward southern Minnesota threatens to dump a half-foot of snow on the Twin Cities on Friday, and already one metro school district has canceled in-person classes.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Areas South Of Twin Cities Could See 10+ Inches Of Snow
A snowstorm tracking toward southern Minnesota threatens to dump a half-foot of snow on the Twin Cities on Friday, and already one metro school district has canceled in-person classes.
Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Plowable Snow Friday To Southern Minnesota
A storm system churning over the Pacific Ocean is expected to hit Minnesota on Friday, likely bringing plowable snow to the southern part of the state, including the Twin Cities metro.
Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents
“In the 35 years I’ve been doing this, this is the craziest year I’ve ever seen,” Kyle Strege said.
Minnesota Weather: Tuesday Morning Snow Showers Make For Tough Commute
The bitter cold temperatures Minnesota endured Monday will back off a bit going into the work week, but there's another chance to see an additional coating of snow.
North Shore Residents Embrace Snow Amid Frigid Cold
"I think it's great. We'll have a white Christmas. It's Minnesota, we should have snow," Sharon Kettner said.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Wild Make It 8 Straight With 5-2 Win Over Sharks
Jordan Greenway scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Thursday night for their eighth straight win.
It Came Down To The Last Play, But The Vikings Beat The Steelers
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 14: Will Tayson Hill Run All Over The Jets?
Taysom Hill, who threw 4 interceptions for the Saints last week, should have better luck against the Jets this week.
Spartans Beat Gophers 75-67 In Big 10 Opener
Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker scored 15 points apiece for 19th-ranked Michigan State in a 75-67 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night in the first Big Ten opener for Gophers coach Ben Johnson and the 27th for Spartans coach Tom Izzo.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
'Survivor 41' Episode 12 Recap: Truth Kamikaze
Mickie McLeod recaps everything that went down on 'Survivor 41' episode 12.
Sabrina Spellman Makes An Appearance On The CW's Riverdale; Kiernan Shipka Reveals 'Fans Will Get Some Clarity'
Kiernan Shipka talks about her guest appearance as Sabrina Spellman in a bewitching crossover episode of Riverdale.
Sharon Gless On Book 'Apparently There Were Complaints: Cagney & Lacey 'Changed The History Of Television For Women'
Sharon Gless talks with us about her new book and time as Christine Cagney on "Cagney & Lacey."
23rd Annual 'A Home For The Holidays At The Grove' Comes To CBS On Sunday, December 5th
CBS presents the 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove , featuring uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raising awareness of this important social issue.
Keri Hilson Says 'Hip Hop Family Christmas' Is All About 'Honoring Your Family, Not Living For The World'
Keri Hilson discusses her new movie, 'Hip Hop Family Christmas,' coming to VH1 on Monday, December 6th at 9PM ET/PT.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Good Question: How Does Salt Melt Ice?
From your standard salt, to pet friendly mixes, and advanced mineral blends, melting ice has really become a science. There were about a dozen or more options at Beisswenger’s Hardware in New Brighton
How Does Salt Melt Ice? And What Else Can Do The Trick?
From your standard salt, to pet-friendly mixes and advanced blends, melting ice has really become a science.
Good Question: How Do They Make It Snow Inside U.S. Bank Stadium?
Just before the Vikings players take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium, little pieces of white stuff fall from above. It’s the newest part of the Vikings pre-game show: fake snow.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Curly Girl Boutique
By
WCCO-TV Staff
December 10, 2021 at 9:00 am
Curly Girl Boutique opened in April and is ready to help with your holiday shopping.
Click here
.