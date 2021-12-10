MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Testimony enters its third day in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

After a day of new body camera footage from the day of the incident and compelling testimony from Wright’s passenger in the vehicle, the state is calling more witnesses to the stand.

Below are updates, beginning with the latest.

UPDATE (6 a.m.) — The first week of testimony in the Kim Potter trial will wrap up Friday after juror saw lots of bodycam footage of what happened after the shooting.

After the jury walked out, the defense asked the judge for a mistrial. They say most of the evidence presented had nothing to do with the case against former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank pointed out that the state is seeking an aggravated sentence for Potter if she’s convicted, and to do so must show the wider impact of her actions. Judge Regina Chu quickly dismissed the motion, though she did tell prosecutors to avoid showing the jury duplicate autopsy pictures.

Frank, the prosecutor, said the post-shooting evidence is aimed at showing that Potter’s actions created a danger to others beyond Wright — something the state will have to prove as it seeks a longer sentence for Potter than is called for under the state’s guidelines.

Chu ruled that the state must eliminate duplicate autopsy photos, and that any images of Wright with his eyes open must be blacked out above the nose.

“The jury is not supposed to be deciding this case based upon sympathy, passion or anything of that sort,” she said.

Earlier, for the very first time, we heard from the woman in the passenger seat when Daunte Wright was pulled over and shot by police, Alayna Albrecht-Payton.

“He had his arms folded and he was just gasping,” she testified. “I replay that image in my head daily.”

Albrecht-Payton also apologized to Katie Bryant, Wright’s mother, who had called his phone trying to re-establish contact after a call with him was cut off right before he was shot. Bryant testified tearfully a day earlier that she first saw her son’s apparently lifeless body via that video call.

“I pointed the camera on him,” Albrecht-Payton said. “And I’m so sorry I did that.”

The prosecution also entered a lot of graphic video evidence and photos from the officers who first arrived on the scene after Wright had crashed his car.

The trial will start up again Friday at 10 a.m.

First-degree manslaughter requires prosecutors to prove Potter acted recklessly. Second-degree requires them to prove culpable negligence. Neither charge requires proof that she intended to kill. State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison on the first charge and four years on the other.

