MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis declared a snow emergency Friday as the first sigfnicant winter storm of the season descended on southern Minnesota.
Parking rules will go into effect at 9 p.m. Friday, meaning that parking will not be allowed on snow emergency routes. Motorists risk having their vehicles towed.
Minneapolis has declared a Snow Emergency. Parking rules go into effect at 9 p.m. tonight, Dec. 10. https://t.co/DhloGin4b7 pic.twitter.com/Cc2GF92i0z
— Minneapolis Snow Emergency (@MinneapolisSnow) December 10, 2021
At 8 a.m. Saturday, Day 2 rules begin. Plow crews will clear the even sides of non-snow emergency route streets, meaning that motorists need to park on the odd side of the street or until the even side has been cleared. Day 2 rules will last until 8 p.m.
Day 3 rules begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, when the odd sides of non-snow emergency streets will be cleared. Motorists will need to park on the even sides of streets or risk being towed.
Motorists whose cars are towed are responsible for paying for the cost of towing and a ticket fee. The total cost is generally north of $100.
