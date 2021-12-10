Snowstorm:Heavy snow is falling in parts of Minnesota. Get the latest info on weather and school closings here.
By WCCO-TV Staff

Here is a list of snow removal resources from Living At Home Network.

  • Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors: 651-642-9052 OR this website.
  • East Side Elders: 651-683-2326 OR this link.
  • Senior LinkAge Line: 1-800-333-2433 OR click here.
  • Disability LinAge Line: 1-866-333-2466
  • Veterans LinkAge Line: 1-888-LinkVET OR this link here.