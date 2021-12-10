Here is a list of snow removal resources from Living At Home Network.
- Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors: 651-642-9052 OR this website.
- East Side Elders: 651-683-2326 OR this link.
- Senior LinkAge Line: 1-800-333-2433 OR click here.
- Disability LinAge Line: 1-866-333-2466
- Veterans LinkAge Line: 1-888-LinkVET OR this link here.
More On WCCO.com:
- School Closings & Delays
- Minnesota Weather: Schools Cancelling Classes Ahead Of Winter Storm Warning
- Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year
- ‘I Personally Think He Shouldn’t Have Any Rental Properties’: Renter, Former Employee Speak Out Against Twin Cities Landlord
- 2 Teenagers Killed, 3 Injured In Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say