MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) – One person is dead following a crash in Maplewood late Friday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Carolla was traveling north on Highway 61 shortly before midnight when it jumped a curb at County Road B. The car then entered the right lane of Highway 61 going south and struck a Ford F150 head-on.
One person in the Toyota Carolla died, while two others suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford did not suffer any injuries.
State Patrol identified the person who died as Tou Moua, of Fresno, California.
Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, and the crash involved a person who was not wearing their seat belt. Additionally, the roads were snowy and icy due to the winter storm.
