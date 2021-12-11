EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Edina are offering a $5,000 reward after an attempted carjacking on Thursday evening at a Lunds and Byerlys parking lot left three people injured.

Edina police say that officers were dispatched to the Lunds and Byerlys on West 50th Street shortly after 5 p.m., on a report of a carjacking in progress.

Four teenage boys were trying to take an occupied car from the lot, and two people tried to help the car owner. No weapons were believed to be involved in the attempt, police say. However, one person was seriously injured and taken to North Memorial Hospital. They were released later in the evening. Two others were injured and treated at the scene.

Police believe the teenagers were involved with other incidents in the area, including an attempted carjacking in St. Louis Park earlier on Thursday.

Photographs of two of the suspects were released on Friday afternoon. Police say one suspect was wearing a hooded black coat with a fur hood, and the other was wearing light-colored jeans and hoodie and a black beanie.

The car involved in the incident is suspected to be a white 2016 GMC Acadia with license place 207 VNR, which was reported stolen from St. Louis Park.

St. Louis Park Police are offering a similar $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three suspects in two recent attempted carjackings and a robbery.

Carjackings are on the rise in the metro. Minneapolis police say more than 500 carjackings have been reported this year, compared to 401 in 2020 and 104 in 2019.

Edina’s reward is offered by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund, and will be distributed for information leading to the arrest of the four suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.