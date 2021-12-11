MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Racial Justice Network demands a statewide ban a on high-speed chases by law enforcement following the deaths of multiple teens in recent months.
The grassroots organization released a statement on Saturday calling for Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey, Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan and other elected officials to demand an end to high-speed police chases in Minnesota and police accountability, said the release.
On Thursday, two teenagers were killed and three injured as a result of a police pursuit that ended in a crash in northeast Minneapolis.
"Multiple young lives have been unnecessarily taken this year due to high-speed police pursuits, which also threaten the safety of innocent bystanders in our community," said the release.
According to the release, since October 2020, there have been at least five examples of high-speed police chases resulting in nine deaths.
- Dec.9, Robbinsdale Police department initiated a high-speed chase that ended in Northeast Minneapolis resulting in the deaths of two teenagers.
- Sept. 5, a high-speed chase initiated by the Eden Prairie Police Department resulted in the death of a 19-year-old.
- Sept.3, two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were killed as a result of a high-speed chase initiated by North St. Paul police.
- July 6, Leneal Frazier was killed during a high-speed chase by Minneapolis police.
- October 2020, three teenagers were killed during a high speed chase in North Minneapolis.
"These are senseless deaths that can and should be prevented. When officers continue to initiate high speed chases in residential areas, they are showing a blatant disregard for human life." said Racial Justice Network member Sonja Western.
