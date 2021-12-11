MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman was found dead Friday with an apparent gunshot wound at her home in Kalevala Township, the Carlton County sheriff’s office reported.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the home after receiving a call for a welfare check and found the body of the 62-year-old woman, Tracy Ellen Julian. The deputies arrested her husband, Raymond Arthur Julian, and have jailed him for second-degree murder charges.
The sheriff’s office said they have no other suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: 19+ Inches Of Snowfall Reported In Twin Cities
- Edina PD Offers $5K Reward For Information About 4 Teenage Suspects In Attempted Lunds And Byerlys Carjacking
- Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention
- Kim Potter Trial: Former Officer's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified Using Deadly Force