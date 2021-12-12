MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A second person in Minnesota reportedly tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
KEYC says the person is affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato.
MPR reports the person developed mild symptoms on Nov. 30 and has since recovered.
They had traveled within the U.S. but not overseas. The person had been vaccinated.
Minnesota’s first Omicron patient was a man with mild symptoms who has also recovered. He was also vaccinated.
He had traveled to a convention in New York.
