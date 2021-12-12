EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — One day after an attempted carjacking outside of a busy supermarket, a Twin Cities mayor says his city and its neighbors are “under attack from mobile criminals.”

Edina Mayor Jim Hovland sent out an email Sunday to city residents, saying he plans to meet with mayors, city managers and police chiefs of neighboring cities to discuss the recent surge in crime.

“Whatever resources our Police Department wants available, we will facilitate on behalf of our residents,” Hovland said. “Our Police Department has responded and has been working around the clock on not just responding to emergencies involving criminal behavior, but also working with Police Departments in neighboring cities to share information and security strategies to combat and catch these criminals.”

Hovland also asks residents to be defensive, and make sure to lock doors and garages, and keep keys, garage door openers and valuables out of empty vehicles.

The city is offering a $5,000 reward in connection to Saturday evening’s attempted carjacking outside of the Lunds & Byerlys store off of West 50th Street and France Avenue. Police say four teen boys tried to steal a vehicle while someone was inside. Two Good Samaritans tried to help the driver. Three people were hurt in the incident, one seriously. All have since been released from the hospital.

Police believe the teens were in an SUV that was stolen in St. Louis Park, and that city’s police believe the same suspects were involved in recent carjackings and a robbery in their city. Their department is also offering a $5,000 reward for information. Call 952-826-1610 if you have any information.

The Twin Cities is seeing a rise in carjackings. Minneapolis has had more than 500 reported in 2021. That’s about 100 more than in 2020 — and five times more than in 2019.