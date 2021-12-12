MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on a bill that would establish a special state department envoy to battle Islamophobia here and across the world.
The bill is being written by Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who last month was the target of Islamophobic remarks by Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.
The comments of Boebert quickly went viral. Speaking to a group of constituents, Boebert likened Omar to a bomb-toting terrorist. Omar then went public, playing a new death threat she had received, part of the escalation of violent threats she has had to deal with since the Boebert comments became public.
Omar addressed growing concerns about her safety on WCCO Sunday Morning.
“I am doing OK. I have always said I survived war, I can survive anything,” she said. “My worry is for the hundreds and millions of Muslims, especially young women and women who wear the hijab, who might be put at risk because of this dangerous rhetoric that is being trafficked by members of Congress.”
Progressives want Boebert punished by stripping her of her committee assignments, but moderate Democrats are supporting a bill written by Omar that would create a special envoy at the State Department to deal with Islamophobia. A vote on that bill is expected sometime this week. The State Department has a similar envoy to deal with antisemitism.
