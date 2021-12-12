MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some union plow drivers and maintenance workers at several Twin Cities airports have voted to strike amid an “impasse” in negotiations with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.
Officials with Teamsters Local 320 say MAC gives more than double the amount of severance pay to workers from other union groups, and it hasn’t increased compensation that’s on par with agreements made with those groups.
The MAC workers that would strike are employed at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Airlake Airport, Anoka County/Blaine Airport, Crystal Airport, Flying Cloud Airport, Holman Field and Lake Elmo Airport.
A MAC spokesperson gave this written statement about the matter to WCCO Sunday evening: “The MAC continues to negotiate in good faith with Teamsters Local 320, and we are confident we can come to an agreement. We look forward to continuing our discussions when mediation begins on December 28th.”
State law dictates that the earliest the workers could strike is Jan. 20, 2022. Teamsters officials say about 85 workers “would be involved in a possible work stoppage.”
