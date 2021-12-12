MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday and the next few days will be all about melting the significant snowfall.
Above average temperatures are expected for the next few days, and the Twin Cities could even get close to 60 by midweek.
The high Sunday will be 37, which is a few degrees above average. Similar temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday.
That means the snowfall that blanketed much of the Twin Cities will begin to melt. Early morning cold on Monday could turn what melts into ice, however, so you’ll want to have the salt or ice melt handy for sidewalks and stairs.
Wednesday, temperatures jump to near 50 in the Twin Cities during the day. After the sun sets, there is a brief period where temperatures could approach 60.
Rain and thunder are possible Wednesday, and there’s a chance of snow on Friday.
Snow Totals
In the east metro, a band of snow fell at about 2 inches an hour for several hours. According to WCCO’s Weather Watcher Network, the highest snowfall totals of 18-19.5 inches were recorded in Woodbury, Belle Plaine and Bloomington. Eagan reported 15 inches, with 14 inches tabulated in Farmington.
Areas to the north missed out on the major snow, with Little Falls reporting 1 inch. But down near Maple Grove, Weather Watchers reported 4.5 inches, with over 9 inches reported in Chanhassen, St. Paul, and Edina. South of the metro, there was still between 7 and 9 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports a 15 inch range in snowfall totals in 45 miles across the metro area.
