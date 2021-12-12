Minnesota Weather: Above Average Temperatures Precede Record WarmthAbove average temperatures are expected for the next few days, and the Twin Cities could even get close to 60 by midweek.

'Perfect Storm' For Winter Outdoor Activities On SaturdayWhether you were plowing, working, or playing, the 14-to-15 inches of snow in the south metro made for a busy Saturday.

Minnesota Weather: Temperatures Expected To Climb Above Avg. Next WeekThe first major snowstorm of the season came through southern Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, and snowfall totals varied throughout region, with upwards of 20 inches reported in the eastern suburbs of the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Weather: South Metro Gets 12+ Inches Of Snow; More Expected OvernightAs of 8 p.m., WCCO viewers reported more than a foot of snow in cities across the south metro, from Burnsville to Apple Valley to Woodbury.

Xcel Energy Gears Up Extra Crews Ahead Of Winter StormIn Southern Minnesota, we could see snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour in some spots where the heaviest band lines up. It's possible more than a foot falls in the southern part of the state.