MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over 960,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Minnesota since the pandemic began.
According to the Monday update from the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 3,655 newly reported cases and 46 additional deaths. The data is updated as of Friday morning.
One of the deaths included a person in their late 20s in Becker County. Most of the deaths are from December. The death toll now stands at 9,918.
As of Friday, there were 342 patients with the virus needing intensive care unit beds, with an additional 1,335 patients with the virus needing non-ICU beds.
Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate has hovered at 11.5% as of Dec. 3 due to data lag.
Nearly 71% of the state’s population who are 5 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose.
