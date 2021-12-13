MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020.
On Monday, the U.S. District Court announced that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul.
Former officers Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020. The federal trial is set for late January.
All four former officers pleaded not guilty to those charges in September, including Chauvin. According to court records, Chauvin will be changing his plea.
During Floyd’s arrest, he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe as Chauvin pinned him to the ground. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd; Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, and Lane held Floyd’s legs, according to evidence in state court. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.
The four officers were also charged in state court, where Chauvin’s trial was eventually separated from the others due to space restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chauvin was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years.
The other three former officers face state trial next March on aiding and abetting counts.
