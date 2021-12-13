MINNEAPOKLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has been discharged from the hospital several days after he allegedly crashed a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Hutchinson is facing misdemeanor DWI charges in connection to a rollover crash last Wednesday morning on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Hutchinson, of Bloomington, is charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours. According to investigators, the sheriff’s blood alcohol content was .13, as determined by a urine sample.

Hutchinson is also charged with carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol.

RELATED: Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Charged With DWI In Rollover Crash?

Hutchinson, 41, was recovering from broken ribs and other injuries at Alomere Hospital in Alexadria, where he was served his charges. He was released from the hospital Monday.

According to Hutchinson’s attorney, a state trooper told the sheriff he is “lucky to be alive” after the early morning crash just east of Alexandria. Hutchinson was the only person in the vehicle, a Ford Explorer owned by Hennepin County.

In a statement after the crash, Hutchinson admitted to drinking and driving.

“I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry,” he wrote. “As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me.”

The State Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.