MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Kim Potter trial has entered the second week of testimony.

The former Brooklyn Center police officer is charged with manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April. She says she meant to use her Taser, not her gun.

The prosecution is calling more witnesses to the stand Monday morning, with an assistant medical examiner expected to walk jurors through Wright’s autopsy.

Below are updates, beginning with the latest.

—–

UPDATE (9 a.m.): The prosecution calls Dr. Lorren Jackson of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to the stand. He’s the assistant medical examiner for 12 years.

Autopsy photos will not be shown on the livestream.

—-

On Friday, new body camera evidence was released showing the defendant just moments after the deadly shooting.

The footage showed Potter distraught after the shooting, she even talked about killing herself. Potter’s supervisor, Mychal Johnson, made sure Potter didn’t have a loaded gun, after making those comments.

Johnson told defense attorneys he could have been hurt or killed during the struggle with Wright, and Potter had the right to use deadly force.

Last week’s testimony also featured emotional testimony from Wright’s mother and the woman who was in the car with him when he was shot.