MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the weekend’s significant snowfall, the next few days will be all about melting.

Above average temperatures are expected for the next few days, and the Twin Cities could even get close to 60 by midweek.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says some patchy, freezing fog Sunday evening and overnight will make some roads, ramps and bridges slippery. And you’ll want to have the salt or ice melt handy for sidewalks and stairs.

Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures in the high 30s, which means the snowfall that blanketed much of the Twin Cities will begin to melt.

Wednesday, temperatures jump to near 50 in the Twin Cities during the day. Some drizzle is possible in the morning hours, but showers will become more widespread in the afternoon. After the sun sets, there is a brief period where temperatures could approach 60. And a cold front will move in late Wednesday evening, bringing with it the possibility of thunderstorms.

The tail end of that storm system could also include a few inches of some wet snow for folks in northern and northwestern Minnesota.

Temps will fall back to the 20s Thursday, and there’s also a chance of light snow on Friday, which will also reinforce the cold air and makes things pretty frigid. Lows will be in the single digits in the metro Friday and Saturday, with Saturday’s high only in the high teens.

Snow Totals

In the east metro, a band of snow fell at about 2 inches an hour for several hours. According to WCCO’s Weather Watcher Network, the highest snowfall totals of 18-19.5 inches were recorded in Woodbury, Belle Plaine and Bloomington. Eagan reported 15 inches, with 14 inches tabulated in Farmington.

Areas to the north missed out on the major snow, with Little Falls reporting 1 inch. But down near Maple Grove, Weather Watchers reported 4.5 inches, with over 9 inches reported in Chanhassen, St. Paul, and Edina. South of the metro, there was still between 7 and 9 inches of accumulation. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports a 15 inch range in snowfall totals in 45 miles across the metro area.