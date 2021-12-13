MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog who went missing last month when she was inside a St. Paul man’s stolen vehicle has been found.

Justin Inman’s SUV was stolen in Hudson, Wisconsin, with his Boston terrier-pug mix, Harper, inside.

Inman urged people on social media to keep an eye out for Harper, even offering as much as $2,500 for information leading to the dog’s return.

On Facebook Sunday, Inman said an employee working under the Interstate 35W bridge said he saw a dog that looked like Harper. Inman drove to the bridge, climbed a nearby bluff and spotted his dog.

“We called her name and she ran straight back into our arms, finally,” Inman wrote on Facebook.

He said the dog “lost a huge percentage of her weight,” but after a visit to an emergency vet, she is at home resting and recovering.

“We have a heavy weight lifted from our shoulders and hearts, and we are unbelievably thankful,” Inman said.

Inman’s vehicle was eventually recovered in Coon Rapids. The suspect, Bradley Downwind, was picked up in Blaine and has been charged with felony vehicle theft.