MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Instacart delivery driver allegedly ran over an elderly couple’s groceries due to the couple’s pro-police sign in their yard, according to police.

Blaine police say they responded on Dec. 6 to a call from the couple who reported that they had placed a grocery order from a local Cub Foods and requested delivery via the Instacart delivery service.

The couple said once they received notification that the driver was outside the house, they decided to meet the driver there due to the amount of snow in their driveway.

According to the police, when the couple opened the front door, the driver yelled back at them to check the inside of their Christmas wreath hanging from the door.

The couple said they watched as the delivery person drove back and forth in the driveway.

After the delivery driver left, the couple said they found that their groceries had been run over. The couple also found the receipt from the grocery order with a message saying “Instacart doesn’t pay employees, sry find another slave. F— the racist police pigs.”

Police say after reviewing the message, they believe the delivery driver’s actions were in response to a sign supporting law enforcement in the couple’s front yard.

The delivery driver has been identified and the “investigation continues with charges likely in the near future,” police said.

A GoFundMe page that was created for the couple shows that they have a “Thank you Blaine PD” sign.

The couple also received a full refund from Instacart and a lot of support from their community. Donors have given more than $3,400 to help them.