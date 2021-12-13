MONTICELLO, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is dead following a police chase Monday that began in St. Cloud and ended near Monticello.
St. Cloud police say officers were called to a parking lot on the 1000 block of 5th Avenue South at about 2:42 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They arrived to a find a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was hospitalized, and is in serious but stable condition Monday evening.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, and was soon tracked down by Stearns County sheriff’s deputies on eastbound Interstate 94 near Highway 24. Their pursuit, which was joined by state troopers and Wright County sheriff’s deputies, ended near Monticello when road spikes destroyed his tires.
The man was found dead inside the vehicle from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was hurt.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
