MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An uptick in brazen crimes has some city leaders developing a plan to try and stop carjackings and robberies.

St. Louis Park police said last Thursday afternoon four young men attacked a man in a Lunds and Byerlys parking lot on Park Center Drive. They hit and kicked him. He fought back and they left.

But less than two hours later, police believe the same group went to a second Lunds and Byerlys on 50th Street in Edina and attempted another carjacking.

“I was just shocked that it was going at 5 p.m. on a Thursday,” said Scott Busyn.

Busyn both lives and works next to that parking lot. He says Good Samaritans got involved and the suspects fled in a white GMC Acadia, which had been reported stolen.

“I saw the getaway car. It went right through here and recognized it was the one that had done the carjacking in St. Louis Park earlier in the day,” said Busyn.

Lunds and Byerlys have stepped up security in both locations. And now city leaders are looking to do the same.

“Anywhere, it’s disturbing to see the trend nationally,” said Edina Mayor Jim Hovland.

Both Edina and St. Louis Park are offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Hovland said there will be a meeting this week involving a number of suburbs to develop a plan to share information about these crimes. He said technology will play a major role in bringing criminals to justice.

“The more eyes you have on the street, the more cities you have working together I think that’ll help us figure out how to deal with it over time and hopefully catch some of the people involved and end this crime spree,” said Hovland.

Hovland is asking residents to be vigilant when at home. Keeping their doors and garages locked and keeping keys, garage door openers and other valuables out of empty vehicles.

In the meantime, expect to see more law enforcement throughout the suburbs.

“We’ve got our police department working overtime. We’ve got really good officers. They are really responsive and they are patrolling these areas that are more of a hot spot,” said Hovland.

Hovland believes the public safety meeting between the suburbs will include Edina, St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, and others. Hovland said they would also like to include Minneapolis.

Police believe the same suspects were involved in an attempted carjacking at Bridgewater Bank on Excelsior Boulevard last week. The license plate for the stolen car they were driving is 207 VNR.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the police.