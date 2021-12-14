GLENCOE, Minn. (WCCO) — Five students were injured when a school bus collided with a dump truck on Tuesday morning near Glencoe.
Glencoe School District officials say that 16 students were on the bus, and five of them were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The driver was not injured, according to Superintendent Chris Sonju.
“Today, as with every day, I am grateful for our bus drivers and the enormous responsibility they have each day,” Sonju said. “This is a sobering reminder of the importance of safe driving.”
The crash took place on Highway 22, just west of Glencoe.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible Wednesday
- How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed?
- Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case
- Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard
- Kim Potter Trial - Updates