By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Crash Incident, Glencoe, Glencoe News, Road Closures

GLENCOE, Minn. (WCCO) — Five students were injured when a school bus collided with a dump truck on Tuesday morning near Glencoe.

Glencoe School District officials say that 16 students were on the bus, and five of them were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The driver was not injured, according to Superintendent Chris Sonju.

“Today, as with every day, I am grateful for our bus drivers and the enormous responsibility they have each day,” Sonju said. “This is a sobering reminder of the importance of safe driving.”

The crash took place on Highway 22, just west of Glencoe.