EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in Edina say the suspect vehicle in a recent attempted carjacking has been found, though the suspects are still at large.
The vehicle — a white 2016 GMC Acadia — was found unoccupied in Minneapolis, the city said. It was originally reported stolen from St. Louis Park, and that city’s police department is processing the vehicle.
The attempted carjacking occurred at the Lunds & Byerlys on West 50th Street Thursday.
Four teenage boys were trying to take an occupied car from the lot, and two people tried to help the car owner. No weapons were believed to be involved in the attempt, police say. However, one person was seriously injured and taken to North Memorial Health hospital. They were released later in the evening. Two others were injured and treated at the scene.
Police believe the teenagers were involved with other incidents in the area, including an attempted carjacking in St. Louis Park earlier on Thursday.
The city has released pictures of two of the suspects, and offered a $5,000 reward for information in the case.
Edina Mayor Jim Hovland said he wants a metro-wide approach to the recent uptick in brazen crimes. Tuesday evening, leaders from Edina, St. Louis Park, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and other suburbs will meet at the Edina Country Club to discuss public safety.
Anyone with information about the attempted carjacking is asked to call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
