MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 31-year-old man was sentenced to just over 27 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in northeast Minneapolis earlier this year.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Gregory Starr-Taylor, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to 329 months in prison after pleading guilty last month of second-degree intentional murder in the death of 29-year-old Victor Pablo.
According to a criminal complaint, Starr-Taylor shot Pablo three times on the afternoon of Feb. 21 at the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and 2nd Street Northeast.
The victim’s girlfriend set him up to be confronted by Starr-Taylor, who pulled his SUV up to the victim’s minivan and shot him in the torso, neck and arm. Immediately, after the shooting, Pablo crashed his minivan into a light pole and died at the scene.
The woman who set the victim up, Tashawn Thomas, was also charged in the murder. She pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and is set to be sentenced Thursday.
While she told investigators she wanted the victim beaten up, she did not intend for her boyfriend to be fatally shot.
